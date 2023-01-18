Showing Now | National World Explainers
Watch: How much more expensive are prepayment meters for energy bills and will they be banned?
Will prepayment meters for energy bills be banned? Citizen’s Advice have called for the system to be shelved, saying the practice of energy companies forcing struggling customers to have them installed is unfair. The Labour Party are also calling for the systems to be banned. Speaking with BBC Breakfast Labour MP and former Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change Ed Milliband warned how widespread the issue is becoming and asked the government to ban the installation of meters until the spring.
