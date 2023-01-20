Watch: How to ensure your first choice school for your child this September

Every parent wants to give their child the best start in life. Choosing their first school is a daunting step and a decision that could significantly impact their prospects going forward. Admission criteria may differ between schools, but more than often than not it includes giving priority to children who live close to the school, who have a brother or sister already enrolled, or who hail from a particular religion. For those who don’t fit these criteria, it is not uncommon for parents to move home just to fit within this catchment area or plan their next move accordingly.