Martin Lewis, founder of MoneySavingExpert, has advised households to consider installing a water meter to potentially save money on water bills, which are set to increase by 7.8% from April. By having a water meter installed, you'll only pay for the water you use rather than an estimated amount based on the size of your home. This can lead to significant savings on your water bills, as was the case with one woman who managed to save £400 a year.