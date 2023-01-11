For the curious.
NationalWorldTV

Showing Now | National World Explainers

NationalWorld Team | 3 hours ago

Watch: Martin Lewis money saving tips: How to save money on your energy bills

Amid the new year, is one of your resolutions to seek how you can save money here and there? Well as Martin Lewis’ ITV show returns, he’s given four easy steps to follow on how you could save up to £200 on your energy bills. Stay there to find out.

Up Next

01:00

Watch: Will schools close if teachers go on strike?

07:56

Watch: How cash-strapped councils have had to spend millions to bid for levelling up funding

00:52

Watch: How Thor the Walrus journeyed hundreds of miles across the UK and Europe

01:00

Watch: What support is available for people struggling with bills in 2023?

News

00:00

Watch live: First Minister’s Questions - Nicola Sturgeon takes questions from MSPs

03:05

Watch: Barston: the West Midland’s “poshest” town

02:00

Watch: Police raid barbershop and find drug dealer carrying a gun while having his hair cut

01:10

Watch: Parts of a town almost completely cut off by floods after heavy downpours batter Britain

More News

03:05

Watch: Are you satisfied with the NHS?

01:00

Watch: Government plans to limit strike action in ‘essential services’

01:30

Watch: Puppies and £250k worth of share certificates are just some the weirdest items left at Travelodge hotels in 2022

03:05

Watch: Have your perceptions of the royal family changed in light of Prince Harry’s memoir?

Football and Sport

06:39

Watch: Women’s Super League fixtures - The return of the WSL and Arsenal vs Chelsea

19:26

Watch: Latest Women’s Super League transfers - All the big moves including Beth England and Jordan Nobbs

22:39

Football Talk video: Transfer window so far rated and Gareth Bale - one of the game’s greats?

03:37

Watch: ‘Everything in his locker’ - Spurs-linked star could reveal whether Antonio Conte gets transfer wish

More Football and Sport

03:33

Video: ‘Bags of potential, another Raphinha?’ - verdict on potential record Leeds United signing

03:10

Watch: ‘Do they take a gamble?’ - verdict on Everton’s need for a forward in January transfer window

03:33

Video: ‘He’s the answer’ - writer names one player Liverpool should sign to solve midfield problems

14:12

Football Talk video: Klopp’s Liverpool future debated, transfer window latest and FA Cup preview

TV and Culture

03:05

February half term: Our getaway guide

04:06

Watch: The World’s 10 Best Cities for 2023

04:31

Video: What to watch this weekend - The Great Pottery Throwdown, The Rig and Pretty Little Liars

02:07

Watch: Get fit or fitter in January Episode Two - Tackling a Park Run in London

More TV and Culture

00:44

A couple planned the exact same surprise engagement for each other on the same day

01:00

Watch: Cinema Guide - Babylon, Megan and Empire of Light

02:03

Watch: Top 10 best-watched Disney+ shows in the UK

00:59

Watch: Iron Maiden to be immortalised as Royal Mail stamps

Podcasts

37:35

Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies

32:24

Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley

31:37

Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses

39:51

Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people

More Podcasts

34:42

Video: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 1 - turkeys, chocolate, giving and decorating

29:44

Video: Screen Babble with The White Lotus, fake films and disappointing drama

14:56

Uncovered: Rishi Sunak’s rise to power

26:27

Why we all need some ‘Grittitude’ in our lives | The Reset Room Special