Watch: Martyn’s Law - How one mother of a Manchester Arena bombing victim is making concerts safer

Figen Murray's son, Martyn Hett, was killed in the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing. She campaigned for a new law calling for safety checks at venues.

Martyn’s Law will follow a tiered model linked to the type of activity taking place and the size of the expected audience and will seek to improve how prepared a venue is without putting an undue burden on business. A standard tier will apply to locations with a maximum capacity of more than 100 people. Venues will need to undertake low-cost effective measures such as training, information sharing, and completion of a preparedness plan.

An enhanced tier will focus on high-capacity locations - that can hold 800 or more. Those sites will be required to undertake an additional risk assessment that will inform the development and implementation of a thorough security plan.

