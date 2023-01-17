Watch: More than a third of parents would take holidays in term time to save money

Even with sanctions for pulling kids out of school, holidays still work out cheaper than during school holidays - but should we do it? Already one-in-ten parents have booked a trip abroad with their children despite the threat of a £60 fine. Research by Holiday Extras has shown that trips during term time can be up to 25 per cent cheaper. Holiday Extras Chief Financial Officer Hugo Loudon recommends booking well in advance to get cheaper deals or to consider destinations like Turkey where your money can travel further.