Pregnant women who catch Covid are SEVEN times more likely to die, warns new research. They are also at a "significantly elevated" risk of being admitted to intensive care and 23 times more likely to develop pneumonia, according to the study published in BMJ Global Health.

In addition, the findings suggest that Covid during pregnancy also increases the risk that the baby will need to be admitted to intensive care. Scientists say their findings add urgency to calls for more women of childbearing age to get vaccinated.