The Flying Scotsman celebrates its 100th birthday this year with a series of special events planned across the country to mark the milestone. In celebration, the train will be visiting various heritage railways and taking part in a number of day excursions so fans can catch a glimpse of it for themselves. Along with visits to railways across the country, there will also be a programme of events happening at the National Railway Museum in York, North Yorkshire, to mark 100 years since the first journey of the famous train. Here, we look back at the iconic locomotive and provide details of what’s happening across the UK.