Watch: The health effects of pollution in London and what we can do

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan has issued a high air pollution alert across the capital for Tuesday. Mayor Khan has warned Londoners to be “careful over the next few days” and to avoid unnecessary car journeys. London has been experiencing moderate air pollution since Saturday with the continuing cold, still, and foggy conditions resulting in poor dispersion of vehicle emissions. Schools and boroughs will be notified of the alert and messages will be displayed across the TfL network. So, what can be done about it?