Watch: Typical household could make around £500 selling unused goods
Expert advice suggests that the typical British household could make around £500 from selling unused goods sitting around their home on websites such as eBay. Emma Grant, head of Pre-loved at eBay, explained to Local TV that some unusual things that tend to sell well on the online marketplace include airbeds, Christmas trees and tech gadgets. Being sure to include titles, brand and the correct category is also important to getting your items sold as is picking a realistic price point.
