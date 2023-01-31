For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Showing Now | National World Explainers

NationalWorld Team | an hour ago

Watch: Typical household could make around £500 selling unused goods

Expert advice suggests that the typical British household could make around £500 from selling unused goods sitting around their home on websites such as eBay. Emma Grant, head of Pre-loved at eBay, explained to Local TV that some unusual things that tend to sell well on the online marketplace include airbeds, Christmas trees and tech gadgets. Being sure to include titles, brand and the correct category is also important to getting your items sold as is picking a realistic price point.

Up Next

01:05

Watch: What to do if your flight is cancelled

03:05

Watch: Half of Brits are considering a career change

01:00

Watch: Bank accounts - How much could you get for switching?

03:05

Dr Hilary: A third of people not accessing NHS services for fear of overwhelming healthcare sector

News

03:05

Watch: Teachers set to go on strike in Merseyside

03:05

Watch: Ex-NASA Astronaut on the future of space travel and seeing the Earth from space

00:52

Watch: Missing asylum seeking children ‘likely’ to have been trafficked by gangs, warn experts

06:48

Watch: Jeremy Hunt Speech Highlights - Britain to be next Silicon Valley

More News

03:05

Watch: Liverpool has two buildings in top ten ugliest list - but what do Scousers think?

03:00

Watch: Amazing wolfdogs tackle hair-raising terrain during a climbing adventure in the Scottish Highlands

03:05

Video: Travel restrictions - Everything you need to know about holidaying in Spain, Portugal, Greece, and more

02:32

Video: Moment dangerous driver sent a bucket flying from the back of van - catapulted by loose planks

Football and Sport

00:00

Watch live: Transfer deadline day - all the latest deals and rumours

14:02

Watch: The Chris Wheatley Show - inside Moisés Caicedo transfer chase and Arsenal questions answered

03:29

Watch: Football Talk - FA Cup Fourth Round preview

10:46

Women’s Super League transfers: Man Utd strengthen with triple transfers - but who could be next?

More Football and Sport

03:26

Watch: ‘Busy final week’ - Everton transfer talk amid Gordon and Onana exit rumours and attacking hope

04:28

Video: ‘Who’s better?’ - verdict on whether Newcastle Utd’s Nick Pope is the world’s best keeper

05:04

Watch: Darvel reacts to their historic victory over Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup

03:56

Video: ‘Classic Spurs’ - Tottenham transfer window opinion amid Danjuma ‘hijack’ twist and Porro deal hope

TV and Culture

07:28

Watch: Mysterious magician’s tricks and spells caught on camera

15:41

Watch: Wolf Pack star Rodrigo Santoro on doing his first supernatural role

03:05

Watch: These are the hardest words to say in the English language. Can you pronounce them correctly?

03:05

Video: KSI and Logan Paul’s Prime Drink taste test: Is it worth the hype?

More TV and Culture

15:34

Watch: Our reporters try indoor sky diving and bunny yoga | Bragging Rights

04:27

Watch: Weekend Watch - Kaleidoscope, Love Island, Vikings Valhalla and Hunters

03:05

February half term: Our getaway guide

04:06

Watch: The World’s 10 Best Cities for 2023

Podcasts

18:55

Listen: Uncovered - The impact of new voter ID laws

22:59

Listen: Uncovered - A closer look at Levelling Up

37:35

Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies

32:24

Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley

More Podcasts

31:37

Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses

39:51

Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people

34:42

Video: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 1 - turkeys, chocolate, giving and decorating

29:44

Video: Screen Babble with The White Lotus, fake films and disappointing drama