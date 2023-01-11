Watch: What help is available as one energy support measure deadline approaches?

The Post Office is warning customers of the looming closing date to redeem the first of the Government’s Energy Bill Support Scheme (EBSS) vouchers, as £17m remains unclaimed from October’s support. In total, over £64m of EBSS payments are still waiting to be claimed through the Post Office. Issued in monthly instalments to households in England, Scotland, and Wales who use a pre-payment meter, the first of these vouchers, worth £66, are set to expire on next week. Post Office branches have already processed nearly three million EBSS vouchers to help people access the financial support available – aiding the delivery of £190m of energy vouchers to prepayment customers to help with the rising cost of living.