Watch: What support is available for people struggling with bills in 2023?

Are you concerned about struggling to pay your bills in 2023? In light of a fresh round of government support being announced for UK households to help with energy costs, we're looking at the bill paying help being offered to those in need this year. New £900, £300 and £150 cost of living payments will be issued to millions of households. The £900 payment will start to be issued in the spring and will be paid directly into bank accounts in three instalments, the DWP said.