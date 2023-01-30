Watch: What to do if your flight is cancelled

In the first instance, you should make sure the contact details you’ve given to your airline or tour operator are up to date. That way, they can provide you with any last minute updates about flight cancellations so you don’t have to queue or can rebook onto another flight more easily. If your flight is delayed, you may be entitled to help from your airline if it is an EU or UK-based carrier. This is certainly the case if the flight is delayed by strike action - although the industrial action has to be by the airline’s own employees for you to qualfy for a refund.