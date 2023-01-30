Showing Now | National World Explainers
Watch: What to do if your flight is cancelled
In the first instance, you should make sure the contact details you’ve given to your airline or tour operator are up to date. That way, they can provide you with any last minute updates about flight cancellations so you don’t have to queue or can rebook onto another flight more easily. If your flight is delayed, you may be entitled to help from your airline if it is an EU or UK-based carrier. This is certainly the case if the flight is delayed by strike action - although the industrial action has to be by the airline’s own employees for you to qualfy for a refund.
Up Next
03:05
Watch: Half of Brits are considering a career change
01:00
Watch: Bank accounts - How much could you get for switching?
03:05
Dr Hilary: A third of people not accessing NHS services for fear of overwhelming healthcare sector
03:05
Martin Lewis: How to pay less for your broadband and other money saving tips
00:52
Watch: Missing asylum seeking children ‘likely’ to have been trafficked by gangs, warn experts
06:48
Watch: Jeremy Hunt Speech Highlights - Britain to be next Silicon Valley
03:05
Watch: Liverpool has two buildings in top ten ugliest list - but what do Scousers think?
03:00
Watch: Amazing wolfdogs tackle hair-raising terrain during a climbing adventure in the Scottish Highlands
03:05
Video: Travel restrictions - Everything you need to know about holidaying in Spain, Portugal, Greece, and more
02:32
Video: Moment dangerous driver sent a bucket flying from the back of van - catapulted by loose planks
03:05
Video: High street shopping - 1.4 million people must travel more than an hour to reach their local bank
00:48
Watch: Britain’s fastest police officer chases down van
14:02
Watch: The Chris Wheatley Show - inside Moisés Caicedo transfer chase and Arsenal questions answered
03:29
Watch: Football Talk - FA Cup Fourth Round preview
10:46
Women’s Super League transfers: Man Utd strengthen with triple transfers - but who could be next?
03:26
Watch: ‘Busy final week’ - Everton transfer talk amid Gordon and Onana exit rumours and attacking hope
04:28
Video: ‘Who’s better?’ - verdict on whether Newcastle Utd’s Nick Pope is the world’s best keeper
05:04
Watch: Darvel reacts to their historic victory over Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup
03:56
Video: ‘Classic Spurs’ - Tottenham transfer window opinion amid Danjuma ‘hijack’ twist and Porro deal hope
27:41
Video: ‘I’d give it to’ - journalist names manager to get Everton out of ‘mess’ | Football Talk Show
07:28
Watch: Mysterious magician’s tricks and spells caught on camera
15:41
Watch: Wolf Pack star Rodrigo Santoro on doing his first supernatural role
03:05
Watch: These are the hardest words to say in the English language. Can you pronounce them correctly?
03:05
Video: KSI and Logan Paul’s Prime Drink taste test: Is it worth the hype?
18:55
Listen: Uncovered - The impact of new voter ID laws
22:59
Listen: Uncovered - A closer look at Levelling Up
37:35
Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies
32:24
Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley
31:37
Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses
39:51
Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people
34:42
Video: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 1 - turkeys, chocolate, giving and decorating
29:44