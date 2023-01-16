Watch: When was the first Australian open?

The Australian Open begins on Monday 16 January 2023 and will conclude with the women’s final on Saturday 28 and the men’s final on Sunday 29 January. The first Grand Slam of the year is played on hard outdoor courts at Melbourne Park. The total prize money for the 2023 tournament has been set as $76.5million AUD (£43.6m). The pot is split equally between the men and women’s tournament with more prize money having been allocated to the first few rounds.