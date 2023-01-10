Watch: Will schools close if teachers go on strike?

Could schools close their doors for pupils due to striking staff? Teachers are set to decide on whether to take industrial action over pay and working conditions in English and Welsh schools this week, in what could spell the biggest education shutdown for years. The National Education Union (NEU) is now balloting its members for industrial action, with the results due to come back in the next couple weeks. It is understood that the country’s biggest teaching union has rejected a 5% pay offer and is planning several days of walkouts from the beginning of February through to mid-March.