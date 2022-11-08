US voters are heading to the polls in the Midterm elections after a divisive campaign between Democrats and Republicans.

The GOP - the party of Donald Trump - are tipped to win the House of Representatives and could also take control of the Senate, which would seriously hamper President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda. Biden himself has said: “We know in our bones that our democracy is at risk.”

Democrats contend Republican victories could profoundly and adversely reshape the country, eliminating abortion rights nationwide and unleashing broad threats to the very future of American democracy. The results could come in slowly, as there are high numbers of postal votes to count.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Midterms and what they mean for the Presidential elections, the UK and Donald Trump’s bid to reclaim power.