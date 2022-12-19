Thirty-six people were injured - 11 seriously - when a holiday jet experienced severe turbulence at 36,000 feet.The Hawaiian Airlines flight was headed to Honolulu, Hawaii, from Phoenix, Arizona, when it experienced turbulence. A video filmed shortly after landing shows the cabin in disarray with debris strewn across the aisle and passengers wearing oxygen masks. Cabin crew are also heard on the loudspeaker requesting the help of medical personnel onboard to help with the injured. Jim Ireland, director of Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, said 20 people were taken to hospital. Additional footage shows many people being attended to by ambulance paramedics at the airport.