DJ held illegal raves on a bus, train, ferry and even inside a B&Q

Shakeil Luciano - known as Schak - travelled on multiple forms of transport holding secret DJ sets around his home city of Newcastle. The 30-year-old Geordie left commuters shocked when he took over a double-decker bus to set up his decks along with a sound system and lights. Footage shows ravers partying on the top deck of the 308 Arriva bus service as it travelled through the city centre. Another video shows Schak and his pals piling into a Metro train carriage before partying as it pulled into St James’ Park station.