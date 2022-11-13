Showing Now | News
Adorable moment a dog has its first ever interaction with a friendly whale
This is the adorable moment a dog had its first ever interaction with a friendly whale - who got right up next to the ship.
The video clip shows Skipper, a one-year-old Australian shepherd, hopping around on the deck with excitement as the gigantic mammal scoots up to the side of the boat.
Skipper’s owner Nancy Black, 60, takes the pup on whale-watching trips two to three times times a week but this is the first time he was able to see the animal from up close
Nancy, a marine biologist and Monterey Bay resident, said: “He loves the trips because he’s very social, he loves seeing people and the love petting him.”
Up Next
01:50
What is a recession and what does it mean for UK economy explained
01:00
Nurses strike: the biggest dispute for 100 years explained
02:48
US Midterm elections 2022: what are they and how do they impact Donald Trump and the UK?
01:00
What is Mastodon? The social media site Twitter users are taking to
08:30
Should Arsenal be worried by their Reading performance? | Women’s Super League Show
07:02
How pivotal will Ella Toone be for Manchester United’s season? | Women’s Super League Show
08:10
‘Different to men’s game’ - Hawa Cissoko’s punch reaction | Women’s Super League Show
03:44
‘Worrying’ - fan fears as Spurs bid to bounce back against Newcastle on Super Sunday
04:20
Watch: the one ‘real Spurs type player’ Tottenham should sign in January transfer window
02:50
Video: ‘Imagine that’ - Newcastle United v Chelsea prediction as statement sums up rapid rise
13:21
Watch: what impact are increased Women’s Super League attendances having on the game? | WSL Football Show
23:52
Liverpool sale, Antonio Conte debate and Premier League preview | Football Talk
01:00
Your cinema guide: Wakanda Forever released this week
03:03
On the Box: what to watch and stream in November
01:00
What’s new at the cinema: our top three weekly picks including The Banshees of Inisherin
42:02
Terrifier 2 reaction and our favourite gore-filled horror movies | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
37:02
Halloween Ends review, The Woman King reaction and this week’s new releases | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
02:44
Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins decorates biscuits with our reporter
39:38
Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
01:00
What’s on at the cinema: The Woman King, Amsterdam and Black Adam
34:44
Working up an ‘Appetite for Adventure’ with Ghillie Basan and Lee Craigie
14:56
Uncovered: Rishi Sunak’s rise to power
26:27
Why we all need some ‘Grittitude’ in our lives | The Reset Room Special
27:05
Screen Babble: the inside track on what to watch and stream on TV - and what to avoid
20:42
Football Talk: Champions League reaction, Jurgen Klopp under pressure and England’s World Cup squad
27:09
Talking folklore and food with the Hebridean Baker | Scottish Food and Drink podcast
30:15
What is anxiety? Dealing with symptoms with Alistair Appleton | Reset Room
32:14
Role models: why we need them and how to be one | Reset Room podcast
02:22
FIFA 23 official reveal trailer
09:10
FiFA 23 World
05:45
Man City talk
02:23
Man United talk
11:36
Qatar 2022 World Cup: One player you’d pick from another nation to play for England
20:16
Football Talk World Cup preview special: who wins, who shines, who disappoints?
03:05
How far can England go at the World Cup? | Box to Box Football Show
06:07