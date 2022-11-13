For the curious.
Showing Now | News

NationalWorld Team | 2 hours ago

Adorable moment a dog has its first ever interaction with a friendly whale

This is the adorable moment a dog had its first ever interaction with a friendly whale - who got right up next to the ship.

The video clip shows Skipper, a one-year-old Australian shepherd, hopping around on the deck with excitement as the gigantic mammal scoots up to the side of the boat.

Skipper’s owner Nancy Black, 60, takes the pup on whale-watching trips two to three times times a week but this is the first time he was able to see the animal from up close

Nancy, a marine biologist and Monterey Bay resident, said: “He loves the trips because he’s very social, he loves seeing people and the love petting him.”

