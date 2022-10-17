For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Showing Now | News

NationalWorld Team | 12 hours ago

Air pollution hotspots UK: worst areas that breach WHO safety levels

Many places across the UK saw hazardous levels of dirty air last year, exclusive analysis of government data shows. The mother of a nine-year-old girl killed by toxic pollution has branded it a “public health emergency”.

Up Next

02:31

M25 closed after protestors climb QE2 bridge to demand action against oil licensing

03:05

Can Liz Truss survive?

00:16

King Charles to PM Liz Truss: ‘Back again? Dear, oh dear.’

02:40

Why Prime Minister Liz Truss sacked Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng while reversing corporation tax

National World Explainers

02:08

Will Ukraine Join NATO after fast-tracking its application to the defence alliance?

02:24

Will Russia use nuclear weapons? Expert breaks down likelihood of Putin turning to dangerous methods

02:49

Twitter vs Elon Musk: Deal and social media lawsuit explained - will he be forced to buy Twitter?

03:05

Cost of living: Ten easy to reduce your monthly spend

More National World Explainers

01:00

Pets: What your favourite dog breed says about your personality

04:23

Crimea’s Kerch Bridge: what’s its significance to the war in Ukraine?

02:24

World Mental Health Day 2022: Don’t ignore fatigue

01:23

Black History Month UK 2022: what is it about and what theme is it this year?

Football and Sport

09:10

How are England set for the FIFA Women’s World Cup? | Women’s League Super Show

08:49

England v USA: Reaction to England’s win over world champs | Women’s League Super Show

01:29

Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2022: How does the group stages work and who’s in it?

03:05

Rugby League World Cup 2022: fan guide to Newcastle ahead of England’s opening match

More Football and Sport

12:35

Which England fringe players should go to the World Cup? | Box-to-Box Podcast

07:42

RLWC 2022: Who will win? | Rugby League World Cup Show

07:35

RLWC 2022: Evaluating England’s chances | Rugby League World Cup Show

06:52

Arsenal title hopes rated: can the Gunners win the Premier League? | Football Talk

TV and Culture

01:00

What’s on at the cinema: The Woman King, Amsterdam and Black Adam

41:02

Don’t Worry Darling, Jeffrey Dahmer reaction and films that give you the fear | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

01:00

What’s on at the cinema this week: Mrs Harris Goes To Paris and Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

02:19

The Bear on Disney + and Doctor Who: what to watch and stream in October | On The Box

More TV and Culture

31:30

The Retaliators review and The Dark Knight Cineworld 4DX | (Not) Everyone’s a Film Critic

01:00

Cinema guide: Don’t Worry Darling, Smile and Moonage Daydream

03:23

Rings of Power, Andor and This England: what to watch in September | On The Box

16:14

Nadia on Indian Matchmaking season two: ‘Women were treated differently to men’ on Netflix show

Podcasts

30:15

What is anxiety? Dealing with symptoms with Alistair Appleton | Reset Room

32:14

Role models: why we need them and how to be one | Reset Room podcast

49:21

Learn how breathing can help change your life | The Reset Room

23:31

Women’s safety - has anything changed since Sarah Everard? | Uncovered

More Podcasts

39:45

The Body on Seaham Beach - part two | Testimony

35:01

The Body on Seaham Beach - part one | Testimony