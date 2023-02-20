Showing Now | News
Ambulance strikes: “Without CPR I wouldn’t be here today” - Glenn Hoddle
Ambulance workers will take further strike action in March after talks between unions and the government broke down. And with thousands of cardiac arrests happening outside of hospital each year, in the coming weeks, the first responder will very likely be a friend or family member - just how prepared are you to save a life if necessary? Stay tuned to NationalWorld TV for more like this as well as all the latest news and explainers from the day’s top stories. Thanks for watching.
