In 2020, Tashmia Owen reported to the Metropolitan Police that she had been raped by two people. She just wanted someone - anyone - to help her. But during the investigation, she says a detective told her he didn’t want to hear from her unless “you think you are going to die”, meaning she has been left traumatised as well as “utterly terrified of the police”. NationalWorld reporter Imogen Howse asks London Victims Commissioner Claire Waxman if enough is being done by the Met Police to support victims of rape.