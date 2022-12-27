A professional baby namer has cast her predictions on 2023's most popular names - and reckons "dark, moody, romantic" monikers will boom. Steph Coffield, 39, is a stay-at-home mum with a side hustle helping new parents to name their babies. The mum-of-three "stumbled into the career" after posting a few TikToks on the subject - and now charges $50 for a list of name ideas based on the parent's specifications. Steph, from St Paul, Minnesota, US., has predicted "dark and moody" names - tagged to shows like Netflix's Wednesday - will be a hit in the new year.She said: "I think romantic names like Argo, Draco, Knight, Raven and Zelda will be popular."Even Wednesday, like the show. Mystical names are doing well already."