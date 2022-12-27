Showing Now | News
Watch: Professional baby-namer predicts that “dark and moody” monikers will boom in 2023
A professional baby namer has cast her predictions on 2023's most popular names - and reckons "dark, moody, romantic" monikers will boom. Steph Coffield, 39, is a stay-at-home mum with a side hustle helping new parents to name their babies. The mum-of-three "stumbled into the career" after posting a few TikToks on the subject - and now charges $50 for a list of name ideas based on the parent's specifications. Steph, from St Paul, Minnesota, US., has predicted "dark and moody" names - tagged to shows like Netflix's Wednesday - will be a hit in the new year.She said: "I think romantic names like Argo, Draco, Knight, Raven and Zelda will be popular."Even Wednesday, like the show. Mystical names are doing well already."
Up Next
03:05
Video: Year in review - best and key moments from 2022
00:32
Watch: Aerial video captures people taking part in the annual South Shields Boxing Day Dip
01:08
Watch: Police use chainsaw on cocaine dealer’s door during drug bust
08:30
Watch: King’s Christmas speech (in full): Charles III praises groups helping people struggling with cost of living crisis
00:45
Watch: Why is December 26 called Boxing Day?
01:00
Video: Who could be the next James Bond? Latest odds on actors for new 007
01:16
Watch: Martyn’s Law - How one mother of a Manchester Arena bombing victim is making concerts safer
03:05
Watch: Christmas gifting guide - Top tech gifts of the year
01:00
Video: Should we abolish the House of Lords?
01:55
Video: Is it Strep A or a cold? Key symptoms to look out for explained
03:05
Video: Royal Christmas Broadcast - What can we expect from King Charles III’s first Christmas message?
01:00
Video: Compensation - What to do if your train is delayed or cancelled
03:36
Video: One thing Leeds Utd must do to stop ‘Whites fan’ Erling Haaland on return to birth city
01:54
Beth Mead: All you need to know about the England Lionesses star
04:55
Video: The one reason that could give Liverpool’s rivals the edge in Jude Bellingham transfer tussle
02:37
Video: ‘Grab it with both hands’ - how World Cup could open door for player all Tottenham fans want to see
03:23
Video: ‘Potentially might happen’ - writer names three forwards who could join Man Utd in January window
03:40
Watch: ‘No surprise’ - Leeds United fans’ favourite tipped for Elland Road exit in January window
01:44
Video: Who to watch at the World Darts Championship 2022
16:39
Video: How much does women’s football owe to Jill Scott? | Women’s Super League Show
01:29
Watch: Five things we learned from Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary
44:38
Watch: Best Films of 2022 - The top 10 films of the year | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
39:09
Video: The Menu review, Barbarian reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
03:02
Moment Boy George was greeted by his classic hit Karma Chameleon after I’m a Celeb exit
00:33
Watch: People do their best Peter Kay impression - in return for free garlic bread
39:38
Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
02:44
Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins decorates biscuits with our reporter
01:00
Your cinema guide: Wakanda Forever released this week
37:35
Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies
32:24
Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley
31:37
Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses
39:51