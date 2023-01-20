Showing Now | News
Watch: Who might be the new judge on Britain’s Got Talent?
Who might be the next judge of Britain’s Got Talent? With David Walliam’s future on the ITV talent show’s judging panel reportedly ‘still up in the air,’ we’ll take a look at the big names mentioned to be in the running to accompany Simon Cowell, Alisha Dixon and Amanda Holden. Walliams, who has been part of the lineup for ten years, has faced backlash after it was revealed he made derogatory and sexually explicit comments about contestants during auditions in 2020.
Up Next
03:05
Watch: How to ensure your first choice school for your child this September
03:05
Watch: How much more expensive are prepayment meters for energy bills and will they be banned?
02:20
Chinese New Year 2023: What is my Chinese Zodiac sign? What Year of the Rabbit means for 2023 - and horoscope
01:55
Watch: Pregnant women who catch Covid face a ‘seven times increased risk of dying’ - research
03:05
Watch: More than a third of parents would take holidays in term time to save money
02:18
Watch: When was the first Australian open?
03:05
Watch: How to apply for £350 grant towards energy bills for bar and pub staff
03:05
Watch: What help is available as one energy support measure deadline approaches?
25:28
Watch: Women’s Super League - Latest transfer news with ATAFootball Transfer Specialist Rob Pratley
18:23
Women’s Super League - Arsenal vs Chelsea reaction, and the title race - who will lift the trophy?
31:44
Football Talk: Chelsea’s deal for Mykhailo Mudryk and looking ahead to this week’s Premier League action
03:33
Watch: ‘Writing on the wall’ - verdict on Antonio Conte’s Tottenham future as formation tweak considered
03:33
Watch: ‘Must step up’ - key things that will decide who wins Tottenham v Arsenal North London derby battle
02:54
Watch: ‘Wounded animal’ - Manchester derby prediction and where Utd v City game will be won and lost
01:53
Video: ‘Unlikely’ - verdict on Man Utd transfer window plans that might disappoint fans
01:00
Watch: Football banning orders rise significantly this season compared to last
04:27
Watch: Weekend Watch - Kaleidoscope, Love Island, Vikings Valhalla and Hunters
03:05
February half term: Our getaway guide
04:06
Watch: The World’s 10 Best Cities for 2023
04:31
Video: What to watch this weekend - The Great Pottery Throwdown, The Rig and Pretty Little Liars
22:59
Listen: Uncovered - A closer look at Levelling Up
37:35
Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies
32:24
Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley
31:37