Who might be the next judge of Britain’s Got Talent? With David Walliam’s future on the ITV talent show’s judging panel reportedly ‘still up in the air,’ we’ll take a look at the big names mentioned to be in the running to accompany Simon Cowell, Alisha Dixon and Amanda Holden. Walliams, who has been part of the lineup for ten years, has faced backlash after it was revealed he made derogatory and sexually explicit comments about contestants during auditions in 2020.