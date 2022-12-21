For the curious.
Biggest feet in the world: Woman’s size 18 feet need custom-made shoes

A woman with the largest feet in the world measuring a whopping size 18 says her shoes have to be specially made.

Tanya Herbert, 39, is the holder of the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest feet on a living person (female).

Her right foot measures 33.1 cm (13.03 in) and her left foot measures 32.5 cm (12.79 in) - meaning that her shoe size is a US women’s size 18.

Tanya also stands at 6ft 9in - only three inches shorter than the tallest woman living, in Turkey, Rumeysa Gelgi, who is 7ft 0.7in.

