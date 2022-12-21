Showing Now | News
Biggest feet in the world: Woman’s size 18 feet need custom-made shoes
A woman with the largest feet in the world measuring a whopping size 18 says her shoes have to be specially made.
Tanya Herbert, 39, is the holder of the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest feet on a living person (female).
Her right foot measures 33.1 cm (13.03 in) and her left foot measures 32.5 cm (12.79 in) - meaning that her shoe size is a US women’s size 18.
Tanya also stands at 6ft 9in - only three inches shorter than the tallest woman living, in Turkey, Rumeysa Gelgi, who is 7ft 0.7in.
Up Next
03:05
Watch: Struggling to switch off? Around a third of us find it hard to stop working when we are on holiday
04:20
Watch: Worst UK dash cam danger drivers of 2022 - accidents, bad driving and near misses
02:00
Watch: Drunk-driver jailed following fatal crash
01:00
Watch: Real-life grinch steals inflatable snowman from festive display on front porch
01:00
Video: Who could be the next James Bond? Latest odds on actors for new 007
01:16
Watch: Martyn’s Law - How one mother of a Manchester Arena bombing victim is making concerts safer
03:05
Watch: Christmas gifting guide - Top tech gifts of the year
01:00
Video: Should we abolish the House of Lords?
01:55
Video: Is it Strep A or a cold? Key symptoms to look out for explained
03:05
Video: Royal Christmas Broadcast - What can we expect from King Charles III’s first Christmas message?
01:00
Video: Compensation - What to do if your train is delayed or cancelled
03:05
Watch: Savvy shopping this Christmas - Alice Beer with advice on keeping spending in check
04:55
Video: The one reason that could give Liverpool’s rivals the edge in Jude Bellingham transfer tussle
02:37
Video: ‘Grab it with both hands’ - how World Cup could open door for player all Tottenham fans want to see
03:23
Video: ‘Potentially might happen’ - writer names three forwards who could join Man Utd in January window
03:40
Watch: ‘No surprise’ - Leeds United fans’ favourite tipped for Elland Road exit in January window
01:44
Video: Who to watch at the World Darts Championship 2022
16:39
Video: How much does women’s football owe to Jill Scott? | Women’s Super League Show
02:40
FIFA World Cup 2022: the things you can’t do in Qatar
24:27
Video: What does Beth Mead’s injury mean for England? | Would Leah Williamson have worn the One Love armband?
01:29
Watch: Five things we learned from Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary
44:38
Watch: Best Films of 2022 - The top 10 films of the year | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
39:09
Video: The Menu review, Barbarian reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
03:02
Moment Boy George was greeted by his classic hit Karma Chameleon after I’m a Celeb exit
00:33
Watch: People do their best Peter Kay impression - in return for free garlic bread
39:38
Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
02:44
Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins decorates biscuits with our reporter
01:00
Your cinema guide: Wakanda Forever released this week
32:24
Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley
31:37
Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses
39:51
Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people
34:42