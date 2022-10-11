Showing Now | News
Black History Month: Abi Adamson on the importance of capitalising the “B” in Black
In the first of a series of video interviews about Black History Month, Hiyah Zaidi sat down with Abi Adamson, the founder of The Diversity Partnership and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Director. Abi is also the writer of the Metro opinion article “Seeing Black written with a capital b means more than you think it does.” In this interview, Abi talks about what Black History Month means to her, what companies can do to increase their awareness of Black History and what people can take away from cultural months such as Black History Month.
Up Next
02:24
World Mental Health Day 2022: Don’t ignore fatigue
01:23
Black History Month UK 2022: what is it about and what theme is it this year?
03:05
Energy bills: how to save money and what to do if you’re struggling to pay
03:05
Pound rate sinks to record low: What it means for household energy bills, fuel prices and goods
11:56
Who scored the best World Cup goal ever? | Box to Box football fan show
01:57
West Brom sack Steve Bruce: what’s next for the Baggies?
05:22
Will Arsenal escape Group C of the UEFA Women’s Champions League? | Women’s Super League Show
06:13
How will England fare without captain Leah Williamson? | Women’s Super League podcast
01:01
Spurs in 60 seconds: Frankfurt stalemate gives hope ahead of Brighton test
11:36
Qatar World Cup 2022: Which player from another nation would you select for England?
12:10
Qatar World Cup 2022: Fans’ thoughts on a winter World Cup
03:16
Who are Manchester City’s closest Premier League title challengers?
41:02
Don’t Worry Darling, Jeffrey Dahmer reaction and films that give you the fear | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
01:00
What’s on at the cinema this week: Mrs Harris Goes To Paris and Lyle, Lyle Crocodile
02:19
The Bear on Disney + and Doctor Who: what to watch and stream in October | On The Box
31:30
The Retaliators review and The Dark Knight Cineworld 4DX | (Not) Everyone’s a Film Critic
01:00
Cinema guide: Don’t Worry Darling, Smile and Moonage Daydream
03:23
Rings of Power, Andor and This England: what to watch in September | On The Box
16:14
Nadia on Indian Matchmaking season two: ‘Women were treated differently to men’ on Netflix show
01:00
What’s on at the cinema: your weekly guide to the best new releases
30:15
What is anxiety? Dealing with symptoms with Alistair Appleton | Reset Room
32:14
Role models: why we need them and how to be one | Reset Room podcast
49:21
Learn how breathing can help change your life | The Reset Room
23:31