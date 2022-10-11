Black History Month: Abi Adamson on the importance of capitalising the “B” in Black

In the first of a series of video interviews about Black History Month, Hiyah Zaidi sat down with Abi Adamson, the founder of The Diversity Partnership and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Director. Abi is also the writer of the Metro opinion article “Seeing Black written with a capital b means more than you think it does.” In this interview, Abi talks about what Black History Month means to her, what companies can do to increase their awareness of Black History and what people can take away from cultural months such as Black History Month.