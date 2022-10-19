Black History Month: Is the UK truly supporting people?

For the second video interview on Black History Month, Hiyah Zaidi sat down with Black History Month Magazine’s founder director Catherine Ross, and creative director Lynda Burrell to discuss the importance of the month and what inspired this year’s theme, Time for Change: Action Not Words. Catherine and Lynda also talk about their own views, what resources are available and how schools can do more to increase awareness and take action in teaching Black History. You can contact the Black History Month Magazine to pitch a piece at [email protected] and find out more about the magazine on their website - www.blackhistorymonth.org.uk