Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of the left-wing Workers’ Party has defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to become Brazil’s next president.

Da Silva - known as Lula, received 50.9% of the vote and Bolsonaro 49.1%, according to the country’s election authority. Yet hours after the results were in – and congratulations poured in from world leaders – Mr Bolsonaro had yet to publicly concede or react in any way.

Here’s everything you need to know.