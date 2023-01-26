Watch: Britain’s fastest police officer chases down van

Meet Britain's fastest police officer who is so speedy that he's never failed to catch a fleeing suspect and who recently outpaced a van to make a bust. No one has outrun PC Luke Watson in his six years as an officer giving him a 100 per cent success rate for foot chases. His proud bosses have now released bodycam footage showing him chase down a van in Waltham Abbey, Essex, after it became too risky to follow between rows of cars.