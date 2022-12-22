Up to one million people could be affected by the Camp Lejeune contaminated water scandal, setting the scene for the largest mass litigation in US history. The water supply at the US Marine Corps Base in North Carolina was contaminated from 1953 to 1987. The chemicals found in the water included Trichloroethylene (TCE) - a known carcinogen. A host of diseases and illnesses have since been linked to the contaminated water, including Parkinson’s Disease and cancers. A recent change in law brought about by the PACT Act which contained the Camp Lejeune Justice Act means those affected can now seek compensation. The action is available to those who were exposed for at least 30 days. It will also benefit those from outwith the US - such as any ex- UK service personnel, who were stationed at the base and affected by the scandal.