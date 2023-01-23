Showing Now | News
Video: Car on fire outside Buckingham Palace
Footage shows a car engulfed in flames outside Buckingham Palace. Emergency services rushed to the turnoff close to Horse Guards Parade, around 7.30am on Saturday. The crash was not thought to be treated as a terror incident by cops. The front of the black saloon car was alight with black smoke billowing from it. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, while emergency service workers could be heard shouting at cyclists to stay away.
