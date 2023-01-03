A man says he felt sick watching footage of a ‘chancer’ breaking into his car outside his home - and he warned other people to be on their guard.

The 54-year-old engineer, who did not wish to be named, found the inside of his Skoda vehicle ‘ransacked’ after it was broken into on December 27 at 3.10am.

He had left it parked outside his home in Court Road in Kingswood. It appears it was unlocked when the person broke inside before making away with a dash cam and sunglasses.