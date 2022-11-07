Alla Abd El-Fattah is a British Egyptian writer being detained in Egypt and is the country’s most prominent political prisoner.

He is being held at the notorious Tora Maximum Security Two prison in Cairo, where he has been on hunger strike since April. And now, with COP27 underway, he is on a water strike.

His family has said time is running out and they are urging the UK government to save him. We speak to his sisters who again appeal for the government to do more.