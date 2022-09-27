The UK cost of living crisis has forced prices across the UK economy to rise to their highest levels for 40 years.

This inflation is being driven in large part by energy bills and the soaring cost of food and drink, all of which is being driven directly by the Russia-Ukraine war.

It has led the bosses of several key hospitality chains to warn of mass pub closures in an open letter to the government.

Here we speak to landlords and pubgoers about the situation they face on the price of a pint.