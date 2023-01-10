A couple cut their bills in half by trading their £200k two-bed flat for a 40ft yacht - which they'll sail around the globe Paddy Vasey, 28, and Esmée Heath, 26, expect to save £6,000 a year after purchasing their secondhand boat, called Moonlighting, for £54,000 in October last year. The couple spends about £500 a month on mooring fees, diesel and electricity - half what they paid on living in their old flat. And they think their costs will tumble further once they install a new heating system and wind turbine, which will add to the energy generated from their solar panels. (via SWNS)