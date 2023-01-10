Showing Now | News
Watch: Couple cut their bills by 50% by trading their £200k two-bed flat for a 40ft yacht
A couple cut their bills in half by trading their £200k two-bed flat for a 40ft yacht - which they'll sail around the globe Paddy Vasey, 28, and Esmée Heath, 26, expect to save £6,000 a year after purchasing their secondhand boat, called Moonlighting, for £54,000 in October last year. The couple spends about £500 a month on mooring fees, diesel and electricity - half what they paid on living in their old flat. And they think their costs will tumble further once they install a new heating system and wind turbine, which will add to the energy generated from their solar panels. (via SWNS)
Up Next
00:18
Watch: Firefighters rescue trapped horse from sinkhole in West Yorkshire
03:42
Watch: Health Secretary Steve Barclay outlines three steps the government are taking to tackle the NHS crisis
01:00
Watch: More than a million UK households overcrowded, with not enough rooms for occupants
02:22
Watch: Artist spends £4,000 building replica of Lake District from 200,000 Lego bricks
01:00
Watch: Will schools close if teachers go on strike?
07:56
Watch: How cash-strapped councils have had to spend millions to bid for levelling up funding
00:52
Watch: How Thor the Walrus journeyed hundreds of miles across the UK and Europe
01:00
Watch: What support is available for people struggling with bills in 2023?
03:10
Watch: ‘Do they take a gamble?’ - verdict on Everton’s need for a forward in January transfer window
03:33
Video: ‘He’s the answer’ - writer names one player Liverpool should sign to solve midfield problems
14:12
Football Talk video: Klopp’s Liverpool future debated, transfer window latest and FA Cup preview
02:11
Watch: Analysis of Manchester United’s victory over Wolves
03:28
Video: ‘Act like a big club’ - the key transfers needed for Tottenham to secure Antonio Conte’s future
16:38
Watch: Why Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo is a blow to Man Utd, Newcastle’s form and 2022 highlights
03:36
Video: One thing Leeds Utd must do to stop ‘Whites fan’ Erling Haaland on return to birth city
01:54
Beth Mead: All you need to know about the England Lionesses star
04:06
Watch: The World’s 10 Best Cities for 2023
04:31
Video: What to watch this weekend - The Great Pottery Throwdown, The Rig and Pretty Little Liars
02:07
Watch: Get fit or fitter in January Episode Two - Tackling a Park Run in London
00:44
A couple planned the exact same surprise engagement for each other on the same day
37:35
Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies
32:24
Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley
31:37
Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses
39:51