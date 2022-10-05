Showing Now | News
Curious fox explores Glasgow garden, jumps on sun lounger
A fox was spotted in the garden and jumping onto a sun lounger in the garden of a home in Glasgow. The furry creature explores the area before leaping onto the owner’s sun lounger. According to the SSPCA, the type of fox found in Scotland is the European fox.
Up Next
04:50
Chris Kaba shooting: family call for answers as inquest opens into death
00:31
Shocking moment a danger driver sipped from gin glass before seriously injuring girlfriend in smash
12:10
Qatar World Cup 2022: Fans’ thoughts on a winter World Cup
01:50
Greenpeace protester gatecrash Liz Truss’ Tory Party Conference speech
01:23
Black History Month UK 2022: what is it about and what theme is it this year?
03:05
Energy bills: how to save money and what to do if you’re struggling to pay
03:05
Pound rate sinks to record low: What it means for household energy bills, fuel prices and goods
02:30
University Freshers’ Week 2022: Tips for students to stay safe
01:01
Spurs in 60 seconds: Frankfurt stalemate gives hope ahead of Brighton test
11:36
Qatar World Cup 2022: Which player from another nation would you select for England?
03:16
Who are Manchester City’s closest Premier League title challengers?
02:56
Five things you need to know about the World Cup in Qatar | Football Talk Special
04:00
Who is likely to become the next Wolves manager after Bruno Lage sacked?
03:41
England Women football: who has Sarina Wiegman chosen for squad? | Women’s Super League Show special
01:37
Manchester Derby 2022: who scored the best ever goal in a Man City v Man Utd game?
10:39
Qatar World Cup 2022: What was the best World Cup ever? | Box to Box fan show
01:00
What’s on at the cinema this week: Mrs Harris Goes To Paris and Lyle, Lyle Crocodile
02:19
The Bear on Disney + and Doctor Who: what to watch and stream in October | On The Box
31:30
The Retaliators review and The Dark Knight Cineworld 4DX | (Not) Everyone’s a Film Critic
01:00
Cinema guide: Don’t Worry Darling, Smile and Moonage Daydream
30:15
What is anxiety? Dealing with symptoms with Alistair Appleton | Reset Room
32:14
Role models: why we need them and how to be one | Reset Room podcast
49:21
Learn how breathing can help change your life | The Reset Room
23:31