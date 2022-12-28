These adorable panda cubs enjoy play-fighting together. All six cubs were born in 2022 at the Qinling Giant Panda Research Center, China. The limbs of a newborn panda are so weak, they struggle to stand for three months. A baby panda's survival relies heavily on their mother for up to six months. In the wild, they have an average survival rate of 60%. The bamboo plant is a critical part of their diet and they can live for up to 20 years.