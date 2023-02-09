Daily commute: Drivers lose 101 hours a year sitting in traffic

How do you fare on your daily commute? New data has revealed that drivers in the worst congested cities in the UK lose around 101 hours a year sitting in traffic. With the cost of driving, environmental damage as well as the lost time a concern for commuters, we're learning about how you could make a switch. Stay tuned to NationalWorld TV for more like this as well as all the latest news and explainers from the day’s top stories. Thanks for watching.