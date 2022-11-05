A daredevil climbed onto the roof of Anfield in the dead of night - while recording the whole stunt for his YouTube channel.

Kain Hogg, 23, reached the top of the famous stadium - home to Liverpool FC - in just 10 minutes.

And he claims lax security allowed him to get in - although he says he doesn’t want anyone to get in trouble over what happened.

Kain, who is currently living in Liverpool, has scaled other UK sites, including a 285ft-high bridge and a rollercoaster.

But he says it’s always been a dream of his to tackle 53,394-seater Anfield - and building work gave him the perfect opportunity.

Kain said: “Climbing gives me a rush and I like to think my viewers get a rush from watching me climb.

“The ongoing building project at Anfield made for perfect climbing conditions, and I knew I had to take advantage of the easy route to the top.”