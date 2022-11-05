For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Showing Now | News

NationalWorld Team | 14 hours ago

Daredevil climbed onto the roof of Anfield in the dead of night

A daredevil climbed onto the roof of Anfield in the dead of night - while recording the whole stunt for his YouTube channel.

Kain Hogg, 23, reached the top of the famous stadium - home to Liverpool FC - in just 10 minutes.

And he claims lax security allowed him to get in - although he says he doesn’t want anyone to get in trouble over what happened.

Kain, who is currently living in Liverpool, has scaled other UK sites, including a 285ft-high bridge and a rollercoaster.

But he says it’s always been a dream of his to tackle 53,394-seater Anfield - and building work gave him the perfect opportunity.

Kain said: “Climbing gives me a rush and I like to think my viewers get a rush from watching me climb.

“The ongoing building project at Anfield made for perfect climbing conditions, and I knew I had to take advantage of the easy route to the top.”

Up Next

03:05

We visit the world’s first hotel powered entirely by electric vehicles

02:43

Woman has smashed through ‘triple-glazed glass ceiling’ to become Britain’s first blind and Black barrister

05:48

Women’s Aid on what the PM must do to tackle domestic abuse

03:05

Changing shopping habits: the ‘forgotten’ foods people are buying to help cut down on bills

National World Explainers

11:02

COP27: the importance of climate change summit explained

12:18

Interest rates Q&A: the rise explained and how it impacts you

03:05

Bonfire Night: tips on how to keep your pets safe and calm when fireworks go off

01:00

Clocks go back: the pros and cons of Daylight Saving Time explained

More National World Explainers

17:59

Striking Britain: analysis of the strikes disrupting the country

11:06

‘Cabinet churn’ - the latest reshuffle at the Government’s top table explained

02:08

Will Ukraine Join NATO after fast-tracking its application to the defence alliance?

02:24

Will Russia use nuclear weapons? Expert breaks down likelihood of Putin turning to dangerous methods

Football and Sport

11:03

What does future hold for benched Arsenal star Vivanne Miedema? | Women’s Super League Show

09:30

Are Women’s Super League facilities good enough? | Women’s Super League Show

02:40

FIFA World Cup 2022: the things you can’t do in Qatar

03:01

Unbeaten since the derby: Erik ten Hag influence starting to shine for Man Utd

More Football and Sport

06:36

Champions League: which English club has the best chance of winning? | Football Talk

08:42

Jurgen Klopp: is he under pressure as Liverpool boss? | Football Talk

04:42

The big problem Spurs need to fix for Liverpool test after Champions League ecstasy

02:31

Does Erling Haaland hold the key to Man City’s quest for Champions League glory?

TV and Culture

03:03

On the Box: what to watch and stream in November

01:00

What’s new at the cinema: our top three weekly picks including The Banshees of Inisherin

42:02

Terrifier 2 reaction and our favourite gore-filled horror movies | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

37:02

Halloween Ends review, The Woman King reaction and this week’s new releases | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

More TV and Culture

02:44

Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins decorates biscuits with our reporter

39:38

Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

01:00

What’s on at the cinema: The Woman King, Amsterdam and Black Adam

41:02

Don’t Worry Darling, Jeffrey Dahmer reaction and films that give you the fear | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

Podcasts

27:05

Screen Babble: the inside track on what to watch and stream on TV - and what to avoid

20:42

Football Talk: Champions League reaction, Jurgen Klopp under pressure and England’s World Cup squad

27:09

Talking folklore and food with the Hebridean Baker | Scottish Food and Drink podcast

26:27

Why we all need some ‘Grittitude’ in our lives | The Reset Room

More Podcasts

14:56

What type of Prime Minister will Rishi Sunak be? | Uncovered Special

30:15

What is anxiety? Dealing with symptoms with Alistair Appleton | Reset Room

32:14

Role models: why we need them and how to be one | Reset Room podcast

49:21

Learn how breathing can help change your life | The Reset Room

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

10:17

FIFA World Cup 2022: What will the World Cup in Qatar be like for travelling fans?

03:05

Can England win a major trophy with Gareth Southgate as manager? World sports writers verdict

04:33

Are England scraping the bottom of the barrel with their 55-man World Cup squad?

01:49

‘Most in-form’ - Man Utd star plays his way into England World Cup 2022 thinking

More FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

06:07

FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi, Ronaldo, and Neymar’s last shot at glory?

12:35

Which England fringe players should go to the World Cup? | Box to Box Football Show

03:05

How far can England go at the World Cup? | Box to Box Football Show

11:36

Qatar 2022 World Cup: One player you’d pick from another nation to play for England