Showing Now | News
‘Ditch the oven for an air fryer - and you could save nearly £300 per year on energy bills’
TV consumer champion Dominic Littlewood joins us to discuss the financial advantages of switching to an air fryer.
The mini-ovens run at an average cost of £55.71 a year, while an electric cooker runs at £335.57 a year, according to research by Utilita. He also shares some other simple tips for reducing energy usage and costs.
Up Next
02:03
‘On its knees’ - Douglas Ross and John Swinney clash over state of A&E in Scotland
01:30
‘The Beginner’ - John Lewis & Partners Christmas Advert 2022
10:23
Rishi Sunak ‘regrets’ making Gavin Williamson a Cabinet minister - who won PMQs?
03:05
‘Gets what he deserves’ - your say on Matt Hancock appearing on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
01:00
Nurses strike: the biggest dispute for 100 years explained
02:48
US Midterm elections 2022: what are they and how do they impact Donald Trump and the UK?
01:00
What is Mastodon? The social media site Twitter users are taking to
01:27
COP 27: Who is Alaa Abd El Fattah and why is he in an Egyptian prison?
04:20
The one ‘real Spurs type player’ Tottenham should sign in January transfer window
23:52
Liverpool sale, Antonio Conte debate and Premier League preview | Football Talk
06:18
‘Surprise to many’ - writer’s verdict as FSG put Liverpool up for sale
02:34
‘The perfect moment’ - key date for Pep Guardiola as Man City aim to secure his future
17:54
Why a winter World Cup in Qatar won’t take off plus Midlands managerial chat | Football Talk
03:40
Champions League Round of 16 draw: reaction as English sides learn their opponents
02:31
Does Erling Haaland hold the key to Man City’s quest for Champions League glory?
11:03
What does future hold for benched Arsenal star Vivanne Miedema? | Women’s Super League Show
01:00
Your cinema guide: Wakanda Forever released this week
03:03
On the Box: what to watch and stream in November
01:00
What’s new at the cinema: our top three weekly picks including The Banshees of Inisherin
42:02
Terrifier 2 reaction and our favourite gore-filled horror movies | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
37:02
Halloween Ends review, The Woman King reaction and this week’s new releases | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
02:44
Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins decorates biscuits with our reporter
39:38
Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
01:00
What’s on at the cinema: The Woman King, Amsterdam and Black Adam
34:44
Working up an ‘Appetite for Adventure’ with Ghillie Basan and Lee Craigie
14:56
Uncovered: Rishi Sunak’s rise to power
26:27
Why we all need some ‘Grittitude’ in our lives | The Reset Room Special
27:05
Screen Babble: the inside track on what to watch and stream on TV - and what to avoid
20:42
Football Talk: Champions League reaction, Jurgen Klopp under pressure and England’s World Cup squad
27:09
Talking folklore and food with the Hebridean Baker | Scottish Food and Drink podcast
30:15
What is anxiety? Dealing with symptoms with Alistair Appleton | Reset Room
32:14
Role models: why we need them and how to be one | Reset Room podcast
20:16
Football Talk World Cup preview special: who wins, who shines, who disappoints?
03:05
How far can England go at the World Cup? | Box to Box Football Show
06:07
FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi, Ronaldo, and Neymar’s last shot at glory?
10:17
FIFA World Cup 2022: What will the World Cup in Qatar be like for travelling fans?
03:05
Can England win a major trophy with Gareth Southgate as manager? World sports writers verdict
04:33
Are England scraping the bottom of the barrel with their 55-man World Cup squad?
01:49
‘Most in-form’ - Man Utd star plays his way into England World Cup 2022 thinking
12:35