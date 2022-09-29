Register
NationalWorld Team | an hour ago

Do people across the UK support strike action?

Strike action continues across the UK with Royal Mail workers, barristers and rail unions among those taking action.

But what do people across our UK cities think about the ongoing industrial disputes? We canvassed opinions on the streets to find out.

