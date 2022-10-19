Driver cheats death after last-minute turn on motorway

Shocking footage shows a driver cheat death after making a terrifying last-minute turn across a motorway. The clip initially shows a black estate vehicle heading along the middle lane of the M60, near Manchester, surrounded by lorries and other vehicles. But the car then violently veers left towards an off-ramp, missing the Armco barrier and a passing motorist in a grey hatchback with what seems like millimetres to spare. The motorist who filmed the clip and spoke on condition of anonymity said the terrible manoeuvre was among the “worst” they’d ever seen on a motorway.