Showing Now | News
Watch: Driver of stolen Porsche jailed for 10 years after 100 mph chase
A reckless driver who was caught on dash-cam footage leading police on a dramatic 100mph chase in a stolen Porsche has been jailed for ten years. Michael McDonagh, 44, sped along residential roads and country lanes at breakneck speeds after refusing to stop for traffic cops in Kidderminster, Worcs.
Heart-stopping footage captured the thug swerving across the street in the stolen £50,000 Porsche Boxter as he tried to evade officers in August. He hit dangerous speeds of around 100mph on the A449 before police deployed a stinger to deflate the tyres and the car began to lose control.
Up Next
03:05
Watch: Aldi and Lidl still the best value supermarkets despite big increases in prices
03:05
Watch: Do you support nurses taking strike action? Views across the UK
14:27
Watch: Starmer and Sunak battle over Union Strikes at PMQs
03:05
Video - Cost-cutting Christmas: Have you made sacrifices to cope with the cost of living crisis?
03:05
Video: Royal Christmas Broadcast - What can we expect from King Charles III’s first Christmas message?
01:00
Video: Compensation - What to do if your train is delayed or cancelled
03:05
Watch: Savvy shopping this Christmas - Alice Beer with advice on keeping spending in check
01:00
Watch: China protests - Covid-19 policy and the situation explained
03:05
Video: The Christmas Dinner: How much more expensive are these 11 festive lunch favourites?
03:05
Video: Should Yorkshire pudding be part of a traditional Christmas turkey dinner?
08:25
Video: Nurses’ strike explained - All the key questions answered
03:05
Video: Housing market outlook 2023 - Will house prices go up or down? Is now a good time to buy?
02:37
Video: ‘Grab it with both hands’ - how World Cup could open door for player all Tottenham fans want to see
03:23
Video: ‘Potentially might happen’ - writer names three forwards who could join Man Utd in January window
03:40
Watch: ‘No surprise’ - Leeds United fans’ favourite tipped for Elland Road exit in January window
01:44
Video: Who to watch at the World Darts Championship 2022
16:39
Video: How much does women’s football owe to Jill Scott? | Women’s Super League Show
04:55
Video: The one reason that could give Liverpool’s rivals the edge in Jude Bellingham transfer tussle
02:40
FIFA World Cup 2022: the things you can’t do in Qatar
24:27
Video: What does Beth Mead’s injury mean for England? | Would Leah Williamson have worn the One Love armband?
44:38
Watch: Best Films of 2022 - The top 10 films of the year | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
39:09
Video: The Menu review, Barbarian reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
01:29
Watch: Five things we learned from Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary
03:02
Moment Boy George was greeted by his classic hit Karma Chameleon after I’m a Celeb exit
00:33
Watch: People do their best Peter Kay impression - in return for free garlic bread
39:38
Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
02:44
Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins decorates biscuits with our reporter
01:00
Your cinema guide: Wakanda Forever released this week
32:24
Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley
31:37
Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses
39:51
Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people
34:42
Video: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 1 - turkeys, chocolate, giving and decorating
27:43
What’s next for England and boss Gareth Southgate after World Cup 2022 heartbreak?
03:05
Video: What life is really like in Qatar covering the World Cup - Rahman’s diary
22:40
Video: England’s World Cup group stage verdict and Wales fan reaction | Football Talk special
13:23