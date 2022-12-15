A reckless driver who was caught on dash-cam footage leading police on a dramatic 100mph chase in a stolen Porsche has been jailed for ten years. Michael McDonagh, 44, sped along residential roads and country lanes at breakneck speeds after refusing to stop for traffic cops in Kidderminster, Worcs.

Heart-stopping footage captured the thug swerving across the street in the stolen £50,000 Porsche Boxter as he tried to evade officers in August. He hit dangerous speeds of around 100mph on the A449 before police deployed a stinger to deflate the tyres and the car began to lose control.