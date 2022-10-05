Register
NationalWorld Team | a day ago

Drone footage captures stunning close-up volcano eruption in Iceland

These stunning images show the stunningly beautiful, but potentially deadly Meradalir eruption at the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland.

Adventure traveller Hugo Healy, 26, stood 300 metres from the site and sent his brand new drone and GoPro 10 into the eruption.

Hugo, a professional drone pilot from Brighton, wanted to get his drone as close to the lava as possible to allow people to experience the power of nature like never before.

