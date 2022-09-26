Gary Neville has urged delegates to “get behind” Sir Keir Starmer as he is a “serious politician”.

The former England footballer Gary Neville was asked what advice he would give the Labour Party to ensure it is on the path to victory.

Mr Neville said: “I think remain laser-focused and aligned behind a single goal which is to remove this Conservative Government and put everything else aside and focus on that alone. That alone. Get behind Keir Starmer. He is a serious politician, someone who’s headed up a major department in the CPS, someone who is trustworthy and has integrity. All things that this current government don’t have.”