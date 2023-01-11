Showing Now | News
Watch: Government plans to limit strike action in ‘essential services’
The UK government is introducing legislation to maintain what they call "minimum safety levels" during industrial action by vital public services, such as fire, ambulance, rail, education, NHS, border security, and nuclear decommissioning. The bill would require a proportion of union members to continue working to retain a "basic function" and minimize disruption. The government say they will consult on the "adequate level of coverage" required for services like fire, ambulance and rail, with minimum safety levels set to prevent situations that could potentially endanger life The proposal is drawing legal challenges from unions and potential repeal by Labour Party should the attain power. The government say they intend to have "honest, constructive conversations" with unions to reach fair pay settlements and avoid prolonged strikes.
