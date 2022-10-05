Two anti fracking protesters have disrupted Liz Truss’ speech. They held up a banner in the middle of the auditorium saying: “Who voted for this?” The new Prime Minister previously announced she would allow fracking in areas with local consent, despite anger from many Tory MPs. Ms Truss was forced to pause her speech while the protesters were removed. She said: “Get them out. Later in my speech I was going to talk about the anti-growth coalition, but I think they arrived in the hall a bit early.