Current legislation stipulates that whilst legal to buy, they can only be used on private land (with permission from landowners) and not on public roads, cycle lanes, or pavements. Government figures show that there were at least 1,349 collisions involving e-scooters in England and Wales in the year up to June 2022, compared to 978 in the previous 12 months. Among those 12 were fatal crashes, with 11 scooter rides and one pedestrian killed in collisions - a sharp increase from the 4 fatalities in 2021.