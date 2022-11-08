‘I couldn’t walk, talk or eat’ - pregnant woman’s fight after Covid-19

A woman who contracted Covid-19 while 25 weeks pregnant has told how she couldn’t ‘walk, talk or eat’ after contracting the virus.

Claire Bromley ended up in medically-induced coma with the illness.

She tells her story as part of a new NHS campaign urging the public to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and flu this winter.

A study from the University of Portsmouth revealed confidence in vaccines has declined sharply since before the pandemic began.