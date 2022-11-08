For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Showing Now | News

NationalWorld Team | 7 hours ago

‘I couldn’t walk, talk or eat’ - pregnant woman’s fight after Covid-19

A woman who contracted Covid-19 while 25 weeks pregnant has told how she couldn’t ‘walk, talk or eat’ after contracting the virus.

Claire Bromley ended up in medically-induced coma with the illness.

She tells her story as part of a new NHS campaign urging the public to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and flu this winter.

A study from the University of Portsmouth revealed confidence in vaccines has declined sharply since before the pandemic began.

Up Next

03:05

Changing shopping habits: the ‘forgotten’ foods people are buying to help cut down on bills

04:57

COP27: Hunger striker Alaa Abd El-Fattah’s sisters pushes for release from Egypt jail

04:16

DJ held illegal raves on a bus, train, ferry and even inside a B&Q

03:05

Your views: Will Rishi Sunak be a good Prime Minister?

National World Explainers

02:48

US Midterm elections 2022: what are they and how do they impact Donald Trump and the UK?

01:00

What is Mastodon? The social media site Twitter users are taking to

01:27

COP 27: Who is Alaa Abd El Fattah and why is he in an Egyptian prison?

03:05

Black Friday: Ultimate guide to getting a good deal

More National World Explainers

01:00

Global warming: why the global temperature should be 1.5 degrees Celsius

12:18

Interest rates Q&A: the rise explained and how it impacts you

11:06

‘Cabinet churn’ - the latest reshuffle at the Government’s top table explained

17:59

Striking Britain: analysis of the strikes disrupting the country

Football and Sport

06:18

‘Surprise to many’ - writer’s verdict as FSG put Liverpool up for sale

02:34

‘The perfect moment’ - key date for Pep Guardiola as Man City aim to secure his future

17:54

Why a winter World Cup in Qatar won’t take off plus Midlands managerial chat | Football Talk

03:40

Champions League Round of 16 draw: reaction as English sides learn their opponents

More Football and Sport

02:31

Does Erling Haaland hold the key to Man City’s quest for Champions League glory?

11:03

What does future hold for benched Arsenal star Vivanne Miedema? | Women’s Super League Show

09:30

Are Women’s Super League facilities good enough? | Women’s Super League Show

02:40

FIFA World Cup 2022: the things you can’t do in Qatar

TV and Culture

03:03

On the Box: what to watch and stream in November

01:00

What’s new at the cinema: our top three weekly picks including The Banshees of Inisherin

42:02

Terrifier 2 reaction and our favourite gore-filled horror movies | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

37:02

Halloween Ends review, The Woman King reaction and this week’s new releases | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

More TV and Culture

02:44

Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins decorates biscuits with our reporter

39:38

Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

01:00

What’s on at the cinema: The Woman King, Amsterdam and Black Adam

41:02

Don’t Worry Darling, Jeffrey Dahmer reaction and films that give you the fear | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

Podcasts

34:44

Working up an ‘Appetite for Adventure’ with Ghillie Basan and Lee Craigie

14:56

Uncovered: Rishi Sunak’s rise to power

26:27

Why we all need some ‘Grittitude’ in our lives | The Reset Room Special

27:05

Screen Babble: the inside track on what to watch and stream on TV - and what to avoid

More Podcasts

20:42

Football Talk: Champions League reaction, Jurgen Klopp under pressure and England’s World Cup squad

27:09

Talking folklore and food with the Hebridean Baker | Scottish Food and Drink podcast

30:15

What is anxiety? Dealing with symptoms with Alistair Appleton | Reset Room

32:14

Role models: why we need them and how to be one | Reset Room podcast

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

03:05

How far can England go at the World Cup? | Box to Box Football Show

06:07

FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi, Ronaldo, and Neymar’s last shot at glory?

10:17

FIFA World Cup 2022: What will the World Cup in Qatar be like for travelling fans?

03:05

Can England win a major trophy with Gareth Southgate as manager? World sports writers verdict

More FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

04:33

Are England scraping the bottom of the barrel with their 55-man World Cup squad?

01:49

‘Most in-form’ - Man Utd star plays his way into England World Cup 2022 thinking

12:35

Which England fringe players should go to the World Cup? | Box to Box Football Show

11:36

Qatar 2022 World Cup: One player you’d pick from another nation to play for England