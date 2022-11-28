Showing Now | News
Video: I’m A Celebrity 2022 - Does Matt Hancock still have a career in politics?
After a two-year break from Australia it has been an exciting year for the 2022 ITV series as the celebrities returned to the jungle.
With developments like Olivia Attwood’s sudden departure from the show due to her medical condition and controversial celebrities like Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh joining the camp later (and bringing drama along with them) it’s been an entertaining year for I’m A Celeb.
The show ended on Sunday with Lionness Jill Scott being crowned Queen of the Jungle 2022.
Here we speak to a political expert to take a look at what’s next for Matt Hancock and whether he does still have a career in politics following his appearance on the show.
Up Next
01:59
Video: Three people have been arrested after the discovery of two dead babies
00:18
Video: Riots takeover parts of Amsterdam after Morocco’s 2-0 defeat of Belgium
00:48
Video: Thug driver is rammed by a police car while fleeing on foot after high-speed chase
03:05
Video: Ultimate Christmas shopping guide - 8 top tips from a retail expert to bag a festive bargain
01:00
Watch: China protests - Covid-19 policy and the situation explained
12:18
Interest rates Q&A: the rise explained and how it impacts you
01:00
Boardmasters 2023: how to get a ticket, line up with Liam Gallagher and key dates explained
01:27
COP 27: Who is Alaa Abd El Fattah and why is he in an Egyptian prison?
24:27
Video: What does Beth Mead’s injury mean for England? | Would Leah Williamson have worn the One Love armband?
16:41
Video: ‘Brave’ England v Iran World Cup team selection rewarded and One Love rainbow armband debate
03:15
Video: ‘Mixed feelings’ - Giovanni van Bronckhorst Rangers exit explained as reason for poor form given
16:56
Video: FIFA Uncovered - meet filmmaker behind Netflix documentary as reason Sepp Blatter took part revealed
13:21
Watch: what impact are increased Women’s Super League attendances having on the game? | WSL Football Show
02:29
Video: ‘Furious, no way back’ - writer’s verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan
03:48
Watch: ‘world’s his oyster’ - verdict on emerging Leeds United talent as two key factors revealed
03:33
Video: ‘Gutted’ - Marcelo Bielsa Leeds United verdict as ex-boss linked to Premier League rivals
39:09
Video: The Menu review, Barbarian reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
03:02
Moment Boy George was greeted by his classic hit Karma Chameleon after I’m a Celeb exit
00:33
Watch: People do their best Peter Kay impression - in return for free garlic bread
39:38
Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
02:44
Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins decorates biscuits with our reporter
01:00
Your cinema guide: Wakanda Forever released this week
01:00
What’s new at the cinema: our top three weekly picks including The Banshees of Inisherin
42:02
Terrifier 2 reaction and our favourite gore-filled horror movies | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
39:51
Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people
28:33
Screen Babble: crime, kitchens, dramedies and old favourites | episode 2
34:44
Working up an ‘Appetite for Adventure’ with Ghillie Basan and Lee Craigie | Scran
14:56
Uncovered: Rishi Sunak’s rise to power
26:27
Why we all need some ‘Grittitude’ in our lives | The Reset Room Special
27:09
Talking folklore and food with the Hebridean Baker | Scottish Food and Drink podcast
30:15
What is anxiety? Dealing with symptoms with Alistair Appleton | Reset Room
32:14
Role models: why we need them and how to be one | Reset Room podcast
03:05
Video: What life is really like in Qatar covering the World Cup - Rahman’s diary
16:52
Watch: England and Wales face crucial decisions before next World Cup games | Football Talk
00:00
Live each weekday: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 daily show
03:05
Can England win a major trophy with Gareth Southgate as manager? World sports writers verdict
03:05
Video: Fans deliver England v USA verdict as stadium problems revealed
01:45
Video: Rahman Osman’s diary - behind the scenes of England’s media bubble in Qatar
02:20
Video exclusive: Ex-Man Utd star Diego Forlan gives his verdict on England’s win over Iran
01:21