After a two-year break from Australia it has been an exciting year for the 2022 ITV series as the celebrities returned to the jungle.

With developments like Olivia Attwood’s sudden departure from the show due to her medical condition and controversial celebrities like Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh joining the camp later (and bringing drama along with them) it’s been an entertaining year for I’m A Celeb.

The show ended on Sunday with Lionness Jill Scott being crowned Queen of the Jungle 2022.

Here we speak to a political expert to take a look at what’s next for Matt Hancock and whether he does still have a career in politics following his appearance on the show.